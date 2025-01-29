Opposition should avoid politics over Maha Kumbh stampede: Rajasthan BJP Chief

Jaipur, Jan 29 Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore on Wednesday criticised the opposition parties for politicising the Maha Kumbh Sangam stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, emphasising that it was an unfortunate accident and not a deliberate or "sponsored" incident.

He also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

He urged devotees attending the religious event to remain patient and avoid unnecessary haste.

State BJP President Rathore called the Opposition's stance "unethical" and "condemnable", urging them to show compassion instead of exploiting the situation for political gains.

Commenting on the Delhi elections, State BJP President Rathore accused the Congress of being an opportunistic party, highlighting its inconsistent stance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He said that Congress sometimes contests elections in alliance with AAP and at other times opposes it.

"A self-respecting party does not behave like this," he remarked.

The BJP leader also criticised Congress for initially defending the AAP during the Delhi liquor policy scam but was now levelling allegations against them while contesting separately.

He asserted that these contradictions expose Congress' lack of principled politics.

Regarding the upcoming Assembly session, State BJP President Rathore urged the Opposition to adopt a constructive approach rather than indulging in disruptive behaviour.

He said that the Assembly House is not a place for muscle power and that opposition parties should focus on policy-based and fact-driven debates.

He emphasised that public representatives should not seek attention merely by creating chaos but should instead engage in meaningful discussions for the benefit of the people.

At least 30 people were killed and about 60 injured in the stampede that broke out at the mela ground in Prayagraj, in the early hours of Wednesday, a top police officer said.

Notably, 'Mauni Amavasya' is the one of most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, falling on Magh Krishna Amavasya. It is believed that on this day, the water of the holy river turns into ‘Amrit’. The bath on this day is traditionally performed in silence.

