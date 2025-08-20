Opposition’s show of solidarity for Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy

New Delhi, Aug 20 This Vice-Presidential election is not just about filling a constitutional post—it is an ideological battle for the soul of the nation, said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge while canvassing for former Supreme Court Justice B. Sudershan Reddy as joint candidate for the Vice-President of India.

“While the ruling party has chosen the path of majoritarianism, we stand firm in our commitment to justice, inclusivity, and the Constitution,” Kharge said while formally introducing Reddy to leaders of various Opposition parties at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament).

In a powerful show of unity and ideological solidarity, Opposition parties across the spectrum have announced his candidature. The announcement, made with what Kharge described as “great pride and conviction,” positions Reddy not merely as a nominee for high office but as a symbol of resistance against what opposition parties allege is the ruling party’s erosion of democratic norms.

Justice Reddy, a towering figure in Indian jurisprudence, is celebrated for his landmark judgments and unwavering commitment to social, economic, and political equality, Kharge said. His nomination, the Opposition leader said, is a deliberate counter to the ruling party’s ideological alignment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and a reaffirmation of the constitutional values that guided India’s freedom movement.

The Opposition leader’s statement painted a grim picture of Parliament’s current functioning, accusing the government of bypassing debate, misusing its majority, and weaponising autonomous agencies like the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to target dissent. He cited recent legislative sessions, including the Monsoon Session, as examples of bills being passed in a hot-haste manner and without opposition participation—calling it a “black chapter” in India’s parliamentary history.

Justice Reddy’s nomination, he argued, is a direct response to the decline in Rajya Sabha’s impartiality and dignity, he said. As Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House, Kharge believe Justice Reddy would restore fairness and uphold the traditions once championed by figures like Dr S Radhakrishnan.

In the last 11 years, the ruling party has not only discriminated against the Opposition but also obstructed parliamentary work, said the senior Congress leader, switching to Hindi to emphasise the gravity of the situation. Even with a minority government, they continue to pass anti-people laws by misusing their numbers. The Speaker’s role in suppressing opposition voices has been deeply troubling, Kharge said.

The Opposition leader's appeal extended to all Members of Parliament, urging them to support Justice Reddy’s candidacy as a step towards re-establishing the highest standards of constitutional governance and democratic discourse. Justice Reddy’s life, he said, reflects a deep commitment to fairness, compassion, and the empowerment of every citizen—qualities, he believes, are urgently needed in the current political climate.

With the Vice-Presidential election approaching, this nomination sets the stage for a contest not just of candidates, but of competing visions for India’s democratic future, he further said.

