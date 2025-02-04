OPS slams DMK govt over police safety concerns in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 4 Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and leader of the AIADMK breakaway faction, O. Panneerselvam (OPS), has strongly criticised the ruling DMK government, alleging that even police personnel are not safe under its administration.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, OPS, who now leads the AIADMK Thongargal Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu, expressed concern over law and order in the state. He specifically cited two incidents: an attack on a police station in Ranipet and a petition filed by senior police officer Kalpana Nayak, who investigated irregularities in the Tamil Nadu Uniform Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

OPS stated that Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kalpana Nayak had formally complained that her life was under threat after exposing irregularities in TNUSRB recruitment. He added that her allegations have sent shockwaves across the state. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, OPS pointed out that even a high-ranking police officer had to seek protection, which reflects the deteriorating state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

He also condemned an incident where unidentified individuals hurled a petrol bomb at a police station, calling it a disturbing sign of declining security. “If the police, whose duty is to ensure public safety, themselves feel threatened, it raises serious concerns about law and order in the state,” he remarked.

Furthermore, OPS alleged that there had been deliberate delays in taking legal action against those involved in the TNUSRB recruitment irregularities due to interference from ruling party functionaries. He urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate action, address the issue seriously, and restore law and order in Tamil Nadu.

OPS’s criticism follows a controversial case involving ADGP Kalpana Nayak. In a written complaint to Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal, Nayak claimed that a fire in her office on July 29, 2024, was an attempt on her life.

According to her complaint, the fire broke out after she exposed major discrepancies in the implementation of communal reservations in TNUSRB recruitment. Nayak said that she was informed about the fire while she was away, and upon reaching her office, she found her chamber completely gutted, with her chair charred.

Nayak asserted that if she had been present, she could have lost her life. However, a statement released by the Tamil Nadu DGP’s office on February 3, 2025, dismissed allegations of foul play. The DGP’s office stated that a full-fledged investigation was launched immediately after Nayak’s complaint on August 14, 2024.

According to forensic experts, the fire resulted from an electrical short circuit in the air conditioning system, with no evidence of arson or a planned attack on Nayak’s life. Despite the official clarification, OPS maintained that the incidents highlight serious flaws in the law enforcement system and demanded urgent intervention from the government.

