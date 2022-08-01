Opt for AAP to get employment or vote for BJP for spurious liquor: Kejriwal tells voters in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is aggressively campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat and taking on the BJP government, on Monday said that the people of Gujarat have two options, either to vote for BJP and get spurious liquor or to exercise their franchise in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to get employment.

Taking on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the hooch tragedy, the AAP convener advised voters to vote wisely in the elections on the issues.

Speaking to media persons at the Porbandar airport, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "At present, people of Gujarat have 2 options, either they'll get spurious liquor if they'll vote for them (BJP) or they will get employment if they vote for us. Electricity, school, and jobs will be the issues now. Spurious liquor is being sold openly in the state."

Kejriwal was referring to the illicit liquor tragedy in the BJP-ruled state which resulted in the death of 42 people over the past few days.

Earlier during his visit to Surat, the Delhi CM promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Gujarat if his party is voted to power in the state Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held this year.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Surat, the AAP national convenor had also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.

CM Kejriwal will address a public meeting in Somnath and will also tour the State.

Kejriwal will be in Gujarat on August 6, 7 and 10.

On July 26, Delhi CM met people and their families who fell ill after drinking spurious liquor, in Botad district of Gujarat and claimed that there is a business of thousands of crores of liquor in Gujarat.

After meeting victims and their families, Kejriwal alleged that "This is not the first time people of Gujarat have died due to spurious liquor".

"People's lives are at stake," said Delhi CM.

Kejriwal had met people and their families who fell ill after drinking spurious liquor, in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

Earlier, the party had announced that the party will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

The Gujarat Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank.

( With inputs from ANI )

