Orange and yellow alerts issued in Bihar for storms and lightning strikes

Patna, April 28 The Meteorological Centre in Patna has issued orange and yellow alerts for rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across 36 districts of Bihar over the next two days.

The weather has taken a sudden turn amid the heatwave gripping the state since Sunday.

Strong winds, with speeds ranging between 50 and 60 km per hour, are expected during this period, according to the Met department.

Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and exercise caution during adverse weather conditions.

On Sunday night, two people were killed in Patna and Hajipur due to lightning strikes, while five others sustained injuries amid strong winds and rain in Patna, Hajipur, and Bagaha. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals.

In Valmiki Nagar, two individuals were hurt after a large tree fell during the storm, leading to a major road accident.

Weather disturbances are expected to continue till April 29, with a slight decrease in wind intensity thereafter. However, rain and thunderstorms are likely to persist, particularly in Banka, Bhagalpur, and Khagaria districts.

The Meteorological Department has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during storms and to stay away from agricultural fields, especially in Patna, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Aurangabad, Jamui, and Munger districts.

District administrations have been placed on high alert, with instructions to provide immediate relief and emergency assistance as needed.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and directed officials to provide an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. He also instructed district authorities to assess crop damage and prepare relief measures.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating emergency response efforts across affected areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor