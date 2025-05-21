Orchha and Pukhrayan, two revamped railway stations in Jhansi set for inauguration

New Delhi, May 21 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit stations in 86 districts across 18 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Thursday. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a total of 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped across the country with modern facilities, reflecting regional architecture and enhanced passenger amenities.

Many of these stations have been redeveloped and revamped on lines of India’s rich cultural heritage, reflecting the country’s artworks and architecture of the past.

Orchha and Pukhrayan stations are the two stations in the Jhansi Railway Division which have undergone a modern makeover under the Amrit Bharat scheme. They have been developed keeping in mind the requirements of developed India and also depict a unique confluence of spiritual consciousness, cultural heritage and modernity.

Orchha, the city of Lord Rama, is a historical city located in the Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh and also makes for an internationally renowned tourist centre.

Orchha railway station serving this city has been developed under Amrit Bharat Station Yojana at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore. The new facade of this station is a unique amalgamation of spirituality and culture with an attractive and modern design. The station has been designed on the lines of the Orchha temple. The statue of Ramraja Sarkar and Hanumanji has also been installed here. The station will provide modern facilities to local citizens as well as tourists.

A scene from Ramayana has been depicted on the boundary wall of the circulating area. Separate parking spaces have been made for bicycles and other vehicles. Apart from modern and convenient ticket counters, an ATVM facility has also been provided for ticketing.

Beautiful, attractive and comfortable mini cover shades have been installed to protect passengers from rain and sun. Toilets and ramps have been made for the disabled. Along with this, paid toilet services have also been made available for other passengers.

Pukhrayan is another railway station to undergo a makeover in the Jhansi division. It has been developed at a cost of Rs 7.22 crore, which will provide modern facilities to the passengers. The station has been equipped with a VIP room and, passenger waiting room. Provision of pay and use toilets has also been made on the platforms, in addition to the provision of common toilets.

As PM Modi inaugurates both these stations virtually tomorrow, many public representatives, retired army officers, Padma awardees and local people, as well as family members of the railway staff, will be present on this occasion.

