Orchha’s dossier for World Heritage Status accepted by UNESCO: MP govt

Bhopal, Oct 16 In a significant development for India's cultural heritage, the UNESCO World Heritage Center has accepted the dossier for the nomination of Orchha's historic group of monuments.

A dossier, which is a collection of papers containing detailed information, has been prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB). The recommendation for Orchha's inclusion in the prestigious list has been made for the year 2027-28.

Madhya Pradesh Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, who is also Managing Director of MPTB told IANS that Orchha will become the only state-protected World Heritage Site in India, after an official declaration by UNESCO.

Indian Ambassador to UNESCO Vishal V. Sharma on Wednesday formally submitted the dossier to the Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Lazare Eloundou Assomo in New Delhi on Wednesday.

While handing over the dossier, Sharma said, "It is a great honour to submit the nomination dossier for Orchha's historic group of monuments for consideration at the 2027-2028 session of the World Heritage Committee".

He also expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Madhya Pradesh government for their coordinated efforts.

Located on the banks of the Betwa River in the Bundelkhand region, Orchha is renowned for its Bundela architecture exemplified by majestic palaces, temples, and forts.

The Jahangir Mahal, Raja Ram Temple, Chaturbhuj Temple, and the Orchha Fort complex are some of the prominent landmarks in the town.

Expressing happiness on UNESCO's acceptance of the dossier, Shukla said that this is a proud achievement for the state's cultural and historical heritage.

"Orchha is renowned for its unique architectural style and rich historical significance. The historical city is set to gain global recognition with its inclusion in the World Heritage List," Shukla added.

Every year the Central government recommends UNESCO to nominate one heritage of the country in the World Heritage List.

At present, 14 sites of Madhya Pradesh are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, which includes the temple complex of Khajuraho, the stupas of Sanchi and the rock shelters of Bhimbetka.

