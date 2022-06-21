Order on removal of key official in Bengal teachers recruitment scam challenged

Kolkata, June 21 The Calcutta High Court's single judge bench's order to remove Dr Manik Bhattacharya form West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) in the primary teachers recruitment scam has been challenged in a division bench.

On Monday, the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered the immediate removal of Bhattacharya, from his post in connection with the recent primary teachers' recruitment scam. Authorising the state government to arrange for replacement, Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered that during the interim period Bhattacharya's responsibilities will be handled by the WBBPE secretary, Ratna Chakraborty (Bagchi).

However, on Monday, WBBPE approached the Calcutta High Court's division bench. While challenging the decision, WBBPE's counsel argued that immediate removal of Dr Manik Bhattacharjee will result in functional difficulties of the board and hence the order of the single-judge bench be stayed.

The court, though admitted the petition from WBBPE, said that hearing in the matter will take place after a few days. Incidentally, Dr Manik Bhattachrya is supposed to be present at the court of Justice Gangopadhyay at 2 p.m. on Tuesday only. Earlier, WBBPE had also challenged the order by Justice Gangopadhyay for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the primary teachers' recruitment scam.

On June 13, while ordering the CBI probe, Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered immediate cancellation of the appointment of 269 candidates for the post. He observed that these candidates secured jobs despite not qualifying in the written examination and some of them did not even appear for the same.

On June 15, Justice Gangopadhyay slightly extended his earlier order and directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up for conducting a probe into the primary teachers' recruitment scam. He also said that members of the SIT should not be assigned to other cases till this probe is completed and cannot also be transferred before the completion of the probe.

