Organ transplant activities have increased post-COVID: Union Health Secretary

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) Scientific Dialogue 2023 on Sunday, said a press release by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The dialogue was organized to bring all the stakeholders under one roof to brainstorm ideas about interventions and best practices in the organ and tissue transplant field that can be taken up for saving lives, added the press release.

Speaking on occasion, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan congratulated everyone on the positive outlook that the country is observing in organ and tissue transplants, as per the statement.

He said that there is fast resurgence in transplant activities post-COVID and for the first time country has achieved more than 15,000 transplants in a year (2022). Along with this, there was an annual increase of 27 per cent in transplant numbers.

Union Health Secretary underlined three priority areas which include programmatic restructuring, communication strategy and skilling of professionals.

Highlighting the need to update the existing structures and guidelines in place, Bhushan said that "though we have existing structures at various governance levels like NOTTO at the national level, SOTTOs at state levels and ROTTOs at the regional level, it needs to be ensured that they work as a well-oiled machinery while performing their mandate."

Bhushan welcomed the changes that have taken place such as updated guidelines, and domicile requirements being done away with. He emphasized the rational use of technical manpower the country has and training and channelizing them efficiently along with optimal utilization of physical infrastructure and equipment such as in tertiary care facilities.

Underscoring the changing demography of the country, Union Health Secretary noted that India has a growing geriatric population and to ensure the quality of life for them, it is critically important to update our communication and awareness strategy, so that potential organ donors come forward.

He suggested wide orientation and re-orientation through training programs, newly designed courses and digital interventions for healthcare professionals and domain knowledge experts.

He further added that " along with training programs, wide publicity and awareness through not just print and electronic media but engaging with local stakeholders and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) can be taken up". Thus, he pushed for a multi-stakeholder exercise for communicating effectively and making people realize their contribution towards the greater good.

Highlighting the need for capacity building of our medical institutions, Shri Rajesh Bhushan said that "despite having 640+ medical hospitals and colleges, transplants remain a specialized service limited to some hospitals only.

There is a need to expand the number of institutions where surgeries and transplants are undertaken. Thus, our physical infrastructure must be optimally utilised to increase surgeries/transplants in the country, along with sensitization and training for healthcare professionals.

There is also a need to identify high case load institutions and bring them under the network NOTT program." He suggested that consultations and discussions can lead to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and consequentially, the creation of a Centre of Excellence at the state and regional level where these specialized services can be provided to the needy.

V Hekali Zhimomi, AS MoHFW, informed the participants about the enhanced capacities under the National Organ Transplant program (NOTP) and available facilities that citizens can use such as the 24X7 toll-free helpline, National organ and tissue transplant Registry, website for ease of access to information.

Rajneesh Sehai, Director NOTTO, BL Sherwal, MS Safdarjung Hospital along with senior officers of the Ministry, Experts from the Medical fraternity, Healthcare professionals and representatives from Industry were present at the conference.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor