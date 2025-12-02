Organic farming gains momentum in Poonch: Farmers embrace sustainable agriculture

Poonch, Dec 2 District Agriculture Department, in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), organised a one-day training and awareness programme on organic farming on Tuesday in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Nearly 100 farmers—both men and women—participated with great enthusiasm. The participation reflected a growing interest in natural and sustainable agricultural practices in the region.

The programme was chaired by Agriculture Officer Tejinder Singh Balwal and KVK Head Dr Ajay Gupta. Both officials guided the farmers through detailed discussions on the benefits of organic farming. They explained how moving away from chemical fertilisers not only enhances soil fertility but also increases farmers’ income in the long run.

During the session, officials emphasised the importance of registering on the official portal, especially for those who have been carrying out organic farming for the last three years. Registration, they explained, would allow farmers to access more benefits, government support, and updates on relevant schemes.

Speaking to IANS, Agriculture Officer Tejinder Singh Balwal said that the programme was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10-Cluster Scheme, aimed at promoting organic farming across India.

“More than 100 farmers joined today’s training programme,” he noted, adding, “The participation has demonstrated the rising interest in adopting organic methods in the district.”

Among the participants was farmer Mohammad Safeer, who proudly shared that he has completely shifted to organic farming. “I don’t use any chemical fertilisers now,” he said.

“Organic farming gives good yields and is healthier for everyone. After Prime Minister Modi’s appeal, the Agriculture Department encouraged us to switch, and it has benefited us greatly.” Another farmer, Janakinath, highlighted how the programme stressed reducing chemical fertiliser use and adopting natural manures like cow dung. “Chemical fertilisers had hardened my soil,” he said. “But after using organic manure, the soil quality has improved, and my crop production has also increased.”

The event concluded with a renewed sense of motivation among the farmers. Several farmers were determined to expand organic practices in their fields.

