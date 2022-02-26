Organize 2-day session annually on International Women's Day in Parliament: BJP MP urges LS speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) and leader Locket Chatterjee on Saturday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to organize a two-day special session every year for women on International Women's Day in the Parliament.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the BJP MP stated that for the past several years, various activists and civil society organizations have been asking for a two-day annual session on women's issues in Parliament on the occasion of International Women's Day.

"I am writing this letter on behalf of about half of India's population. I hope you are well and safe. As you may already know, in about two weeks, our country and the world will celebrate International Women's Day on 8th March. On this occasion, I want to bring to your notice a demand being made for the women and girls of our country," said Chatterjee.

"A very active change-maker, Yogita Bhayana Ji and her organization People against Rapes in India (PARI) have been at the forefront of these efforts. She is continuously at the forefront of helping hundreds of rape case warriors and had been the face of the Nirbhaya Rape case of 2012," she added.

The BJP leader further said that the purpose of the proposed two-day special session is to highlight issues faced by women.

"The purpose of the proposed #MahilaSansad is to highlight issues faced by women, in the media and the politics of the nation and with that provide confidence as well as assurance to millions of our sisters and daughters. This will be quintessential in creating a gender-neutral society by designing a supportive policy construct. This #MaliilaSansad, will also be the 'Jyoti' of awareness on this issue for policymakers around the world," she said.

The Lok Sabha MP further said that the session for women will be historic for the Indian Parliament and will also set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow.

"I believe that the aspirations of millions of women and girls in this country can be fulfilled with your esteemed guidance. Instituting a two-day special session in Parliament every year for women will be historic for the Indian Parliament, and you would have been one of those to make it happen. If a two-day session for women is organized under your leadership, it will also set a precedent for the rest of the world to follow. We wish India to lead this as the epicentre of such initiatives," she added.

