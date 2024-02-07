OSD appointments become the talking point in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 7 Suspense continues in Rajasthan over the appointment of officers on special duty and special assistants for minsters as two months after the formation of the new government, the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues are yet to get their teams.

The issue came out in public after there were instances when the OSDs for a few ministers were appointed but their appointments were cancelled.

Besides these delayed appointments, the High Court rebuked the state government as well for its delay in appointment of Advocate General. And it was 49 days after the establishment of the new dispensation that the BJP government on Saturday appointed senior advocate of the High Court Rajendra Prasad Gupta as the Advocate General of the state.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra approved the proposal put forth by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and issued necessary orders in this regard.

The state government initiated the move after a petition was filed in the High Court regarding the delay in the appointment of the Advocate General. The High Court had sought answers from the state government regarding the delay in the appointment of the Advocate General.

Meanwhile, the delay in the appointment of OSDs is now being commented upon by the opposition as well.

Congress state President Govind Singh Dotasra said that the people of the ‘Parchi government’ who talk about our infighting should tell how the SAs (Senior Assistants) of their ministers are doing.

“I have heard that the earlier SAs of both the Deputy Chief Ministers have been removed and new ones have been appointed. Diya Kumari refused to let him join. After this a call came from Delhi, it was then that Diya Kumari's SA was put in place,” he said.

Dotasra said this on Tuesday in the party workers’ programme organised in Sikar. State in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully and many Congress workers and officials were present in the programme.

Meanwhile, political sources said the file of OSD names will be finalised from Delhi.

At present, Anand Sharma is managing the show at the CM's place. Sharma told IANS, “I am a party worker and will serve the role whatever party gives.”

Meanwhile, there is a long list of OSDs awaiting approval. “Let Delhi decide on these names. Abhi to sabhi pooch rahe hain 'Kau banega Mantriji Ka OSD,” said party sources when IANS inquired.

