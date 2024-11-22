Our 6 free services in Delhi pinching rivals: Kejriwal at 'Revadi par Charcha' campaign

New Delhi, Nov 22 Expressing confidence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returning to power for the third time in the national Capital, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a 15-day campaign to highlight the six free services offered by the party’s government, slamming the BJP for insulting the services by calling them “revadis” (freebies) and demanding their discontinuation.

The AAP National Convenor launched the “Revadi par Charcha” campaign and highlighted how the AAP government utilised public money for six free services or “revadis” like free electricity, water, quality schools, quality hospitals and Mohalla Clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly in Delhi.

Cautioning voters against falling into the BJP's trap even if it promises to give the same free services like the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal said, “In not a single state out of the 20 ruled by the BJP, the government is giving 24-hour free power supply.”

“If you press the ‘Lotus’ election symbol of the BJP, your 24-hour free power supply will be discontinued in Delhi, so press the ‘Broom’ poll symbol of the AAP,” he said, adding that the AAP has given free power in Punjab as well.

Stating that he had toiled to improve the quality of life of Poorvanchali residents in over 1,750 unplanned colonies, Arvind Kejriwal said, “I deliver on all promises I make. I do my homework well.”

Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP of betraying the city’s Poorvanchali people living in unauthorised colonies, and accused the Central government of lacking the intention to work for their development.

"The BJP has only deceived the public. Ahead of the previous election, in December 2019, Home Minister Amit Shah and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that they would open registration of houses in unplanned colonies. That was a lie. After their announcement, not a single registry for these colonies was made," Arvind Kejriwal said, accusing the BJP of creating roadblocks for the AAP government to carry out development in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal said that he executed projects related to 6,800 km-long sewer lines, 10,000 km-long roads and 6,800 km-long drains and numerous Mohalla Clinics and schools in unplanned colonies for the Poorvanchali people.

Arvind Kejriwal said that when BJP leaders come to people to seek votes, electors should question them on the achievements of the BJP-led central government, which shares the responsibility with the AAP government of serving Delhiites.

The former CM said the “Revadi par Charcha” campaign will involve 65,000 colony-level meetings in which AAP workers will inform voters about the free services being offered by the Delhi government.

“I am confident that the AAP would win as many seats as it did the last time,” said Arvind Kejriwal, urging party workers to take pride in highlighting the free services provided by the Delhi government, even if rivals mock them by calling them “revadis”.

For the January-February slated elections, the AAP has stepped up its campaign and already released a list of 11 candidates.

In the previous Delhi Legislative Assembly elections in 2005, the AAP managed to win 62 seats and the BJP won eight seats.

