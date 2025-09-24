'Our agenda is to save democracy': Cong leaders gather in Patna for meet

New Delhi, Sep 24 In a landmark political moment, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is set to convene its meeting on Wednesday at Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, Bihar, marking the first time the party’s top decision-making body has met in the state since Independence.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for the party as it prepares for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and navigates the broader challenges facing the opposition alliance at the national level.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri shared: "It's an important meeting, and the top leadership of Congress is coming here."

Congress leader Pawan Khera emphasised the gravity of the moment, saying: "Our agenda is to save democracy. This meeting is not just about elections; it's about protecting the Constitution and institutions of this country."

Echoing the significance of the event, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot said, "This is an important meeting in an important state. I believe the people of Bihar are yearning for change, and the Congress is ready to be a catalyst for that transformation."

The gathering will see the participation of more than 170 top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Congress Chief Ministers -- Siddaramaiah (Karnataka), A. Revanth Reddy (Telangana), and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh). Senior leaders such as Ashok Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor, and Sachin Pilot will also mark their presence.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi described the event as pivotal: "It’s a very important and crucial meeting. Decisions taken here will reflect the party’s direction going forward, not just in Bihar but across India."

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan added a note of enthusiasm and preparedness, stating, "We are standing with full preparation and enthusiasm to welcome our leaders. The issue for which this CWC meeting is being held is very important, and Bihar is ready to play its role."

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, also hailed the meeting as a turning point: "This is a historic day. What could be a happier day than this... the fight for new independence is beginning once again from this land..."

The CWC is expected to deliberate on key political issues, including electoral strategy for Bihar, alliance dynamics within the INDIA bloc, and national concerns such as inflation, unemployment, and democratic backsliding under the current government.

The CWC meeting also comes amid rising tensions within the INDIA bloc, particularly between the Congress and its alliance partner, RJD, over seat-sharing arrangements. The Congress is pushing for a “balanced” distribution of constituencies, emphasising that all allies should receive a fair mix of winnable seats.

