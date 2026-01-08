'Our alliance is Maharashtra Dharma to protect state pride, Marathi Manoos': Uddhav-Raj in Saamana

Mumbai, Jan 8 Amid an ongoing campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray, in a joint interview to 'Saamana', claimed that their alliance is not just political but a "Maharashtra dharma" -- a duty to protect the state's pride.

In the editorial of the party mouthpiece, the Thackeray cousins attacked the current administration in Maharashtra, saying, “A death warrant is being issued for Mumbai and Marathi pride. The city is deteriorating, projects are staked, and corruption is rampant.”

Both criticised infrastructure decay, encroachments and neglect of Marathi-speaking residents. They promised to focus on development, cleanliness and "protecting local identity and the pride and interests of Maharashtra and the Marathi Manoos".

In the first part of the two-series interview, Uddhav Thackeray emphasised the need for their coming together after years, stating that “Mumbai belongs to Marathi people first. We had to wait 20 years for this unity, but now we are together to save the city.”

He further noted, “blood is thicker than politics". While they had different paths for years, the current "assault on Maharashtra's identity" by the Central government and the breakaway Shinde faction forced us to reunite.”

Raj Thackeray said, “Today, this election and Maharashtra stand at a turning point, what we call ‘now or never'. Such a situation has arrived in Mumbai, Thane. Actually, in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Considering all these things, it is necessary for us to come together. If we don’t unite today and face together, I feel Maharashtra will not forgive us.”

Raj Thackeray issued a stern warning regarding the future of Maharashtra’s major cities. "While it took years for Mumbai to face its current challenges, Pune will be ruined much faster if the current administrative neglect continues," he stated.

He emphasised that the "soul of Mumbai" can only be understood by those born and bred in its soil, taking a swipe at "outsider" influence.

Raj Thackeray warned against efforts to turn Mumbai into a colony of outside interests, claiming that the city's resources are being diverted away from Maharashtra.

Responding to CM Devendra Fadnavis’s remark labelling the Thackeray alliance as a "coalition of corruption", Raj Thackeray retorted sharply, "Fadnavis should be the last person to speak about corruption." He accused the ruling dispensation of being "puppets" who only listen to their "masters in Delhi".

Uddhav Thackeray was vocal about the current government, stating, "They first stole the party, then they stole the symbol, and now they are trying to steal our candidates."

“The way they split Shiv Sena, what was the intent? In politics, defections happen. But ending a party, taking its symbol, almost cancelling its recognition, destroying its existence, to break the strength of the Marathi people. This shows what? They split Shiv Sena only to weaken Maharashtra,” he said.

He warned against the "unopposed" election of certain candidates, calling it a mockery of democracy.

Raj Thackeray added that the current rulers are merely "puppets" governed by "Delhi masters", and that their only goal is to dismantle the Marathi influence in Mumbai.

The Thackeray cousins feared that Mumbai would be "swallowed" by big corporate interests and developers. They mentioned that if the Thackeray unity doesn't hold, Mumbai might eventually be separated from Maharashtra or lose its character to private entities.

On joint strategy and limited resources, Thackeray cousins said they decided to cancel mega rallies and focus on visiting shakhas (local party offices).

"We realised that holding massive meetings on working days is difficult," they noted. "We have limited resources now. If we hold too many meetings, our ground energy will be depleted."

They further stated that the shakha (local party office) is the backbone of their power. They emphasised a "Sau Sonar Ki, Ek Lohar Ki" approach -- meaning one final, massive blow (at a joint rally next Sunday or Monday at Shivaji Park) is more effective than scattered small events.

Uddhav Thackeray claimed that democracy in India is "under a ventilator". He demanded fresh elections in constituencies where candidates were allegedly elected unopposed through pressure. On the other hand, Raj Thackeray expressed scepticism about the transparency of the current electoral process but vowed that their "combined roar" would prevent any further "theft" of Mumbai.

Thackeray cousins reiterated their Marathi Manoos agenda and commitment to implement the "Vachan Nama" (Joint Manifesto) released earlier this week. They said the promises, among others, include Marathi Mayor for Mumbai, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for women and immediate focus on desalination plants to end the city's water woes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor