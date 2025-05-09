Our armed forces ready to deal with any situation: J&K LG

Srinagar, May 9 Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Friday that the armed forces of the country were ready to deal with any situation.

The LG visited the border town of Uri where he interacted with the soldiers of the Indian Army in the aftermath of a series of failed drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur and Srinagar cities of J&K.

Manoj Sinha asked the soldiers during his interaction with them, “How is the Josh?”, to which he got a resounding positive response.

The LG said on X, “A proud privilege to be amongst the Bravest of the Brave, our heroes in Baramulla. They have just one dream and one resolve- Destroy the enemy & its capability to attack Bharat and to safeguard our citizens and Bharat's sovereignty. Jai Hind ki sena!”

Speaking with reporters after visiting Uri, LG Sinha said that attempts were made by Pakistan to harm India, but the Indian armed forces are ready to deal with any kind of situation.

LG Sinha on Friday along with the Chief Secretary and DGP took stock of the damage to civilian areas and homes caused by the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in Uri.

“I've directed the district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety and security,” said LG Manoj Sinha after the visit.

"The J&K administration is ensuring that people here don't face any inconvenience. I went to villages in the border areas that suffered losses. The injured and the families of those who died have been given ex-gratia.

“The loss is being ascertained, and there is a need to construct new bunkers in these areas. In the coming days, new bunkers will be built”, Manoj Sinha said.

On Thursday evening, Pakistan launched a combined attack by low range missiles and drones in Jammu, Samba, Udhampur, R.S. Pura and Srinagar, but the air defence system of the Indian armed forces foiled the entire operation of the enemy.

After Pakistan's drones and low range missiles fired to target Defence installations were neutralised by the alert troops in Jammu, Samba, R.S. Pura and other places, terrorists aided by Pakistani troops made an unsuccessful infiltration attempt in J&K’s Samba district on the International Border.

A BSF spokesman said that a major infiltration bid from across the International Border was foiled around 11 pm last evening. "The intruding terrorists were forced to withdraw back into the Pakistani side of the border," the spokesman added.

A woman was killed and another injured in Pakistani heavy mortar shelling on civilian areas in Uri sector of Baramulla district. Officials said a vehicle travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla was hit by a shell fired from across the LoC near Mohura. In this incident, a woman identified as Nargis Begum was killed while another woman, Hafeeza Begum was injured.

The Pakistani Army continued resorting to heavy mortar shelling in Uri, Tangdhar, Poonch, Rajouri on the LoC and in Samba on the International Border.

Drones and low range missiles fired at Jammu airport and at Defence installations in Jammu city failed as these were neutralised in the air by the efficient air defence system put in place by the armed forces.

A complete blackout was observed in Jammu and Srinagar city immediately after sirens started warning the people of an impending attack by the enemy. Electricity has been partially restored in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

Amid the prevailing situation schools, colleges and universities remained closed across J&K on Friday.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo said, "Keeping in view the safety of students, all the private and government schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed on Friday and Saturday.”

Registrar of Kashmir University also said that classes would remain suspended at the university.

Meanwhile, heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan Army continued on the 15th day on the LoC as the Indian Army effectively responded.

