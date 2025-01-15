Our armed forces will play major role in building Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 15 On the occasion of the 77th Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Army's pivotal role in the nation's journey towards achieving a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, emphasising their dedication and valour.

He extended his greetings to the Indian Army, ex-servicemen, Veeranganas, and their families on Tuesday.

Army Day, observed annually on January 15, marks the founding of the Indian Army and celebrates India's military independence. The day commemorates the historic transition of power in 1949 when General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Army Chief of India, handed over command to Field Marshal Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, the first Indian Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit.

The theme for the 77th Army Day is "Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena."

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi expressed the nation's pride in the Indian Army's "indomitable courage, sacrifice, and incomparable dedication."

He highlighted the Army's professional excellence in addressing diverse challenges and its high standards of service.

"Our Army has a glorious history of dealing with the country's inaccessible borders, disaster situations, and internal challenges. As an organised, disciplined, and strong force, the Indian Army has established a unique identity on the global stage," the PMO statement read.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the transformative strides made by the Indian Army in recent years, particularly in adapting to modern demands.

"With changing times, the Indian Army is moving on the path of change. Unprecedented steps have been taken in the last decade to further strengthen the military forces, enhance the strategic capability of the country, and achieve self-sufficiency in defence production," the statement noted.

"The determination and strong willpower of our armed forces will play a major role in building an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat'," the statement read.

He expressed confidence in the unwavering dedication of Indian soldiers to contribute to the nation's progress and security.

Paying homage to the sacrifices of the armed forces, the Prime Minister said, "The nation remembers with gratitude the valour, courage, sacrifice, and austerity of our soldiers in the service of 'Maa Bharti'. On this important occasion of Army Day, on behalf of all the countrymen, I salute the brave martyrs, Veer Naaris, and ex-servicemen."

