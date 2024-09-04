'Our Brothers and Sisters Endured a Devastating Tragedy': Rahul Gandhi Donates One Month's Salary to KPCC for Rehabilitation of Wayanad Landslide Victims

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has donated his one month’s salary — Rs 2.3 lakh — to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) towards rehabilitation activities for the victims of the Wayanad landslides on Wednesday, September 4, informed MP in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced," Gandhi said in a tweet. He said he had donated his entire month's salary and urged fellow citizens to contribute to the victims of landslides in Kerala's Wayanad district.

"I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can—every little bit makes a difference," Gandhi's post reads.

Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced.



I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge… pic.twitter.com/GDBEevjg5y — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2024

"Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much. You can safely contribute to the @INCKerala fund through the Stand With Wayanad - INC app," he stated.

KPCC general secretary M Liju, in a statement, said that the donation was made to the funds being collected by the Congress’ state unit as part of Gandhi’s announcement that the party will build and provide 100 houses to the people of Wayanad who lost their loved ones, homes and livelihoods in the devastating landslides of July 30.

The statement said that a mobile app—Stand with Wayand—INC—has been created as part of the fundraising. It also said that Congress MP K Sudhakaran was personally assessing the progress of the Wayanad rehabilitation work. It further said that party units, subsidiaries, MPs, and MLAs have been notified about the amounts to be donated by them.

“Donations can be transferred directly by the Congress workers, supporters and leaders through the mobile app. Once the donation is received in the bank account, the donor will receive a direct message via SMS and a digital receipt with the signature of KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan,” the statement said.

The KPCC has formed a nine-member committee to spearhead the fundraising campaign and reconstruction activities. It has also exempted its mandalam committees in Wayanad district from the fundraising activities.

Over 200 people died and 78 are still missing in the landslides that hit Punchirimattam, Chooralmala and Mundakkai villages under the Meppadi panchayat in Wayanad on July 30.