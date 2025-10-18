Our festivals rooted in historic and transformative events: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Oct 18 Addressing the Diwali Karyakarta Parivar Milan Samaroh at City Montessori School, Lucknow, the Chief Minister said that this event reflects the age-old cultural traditions of Sanatan Dharma.

“Our festivals and celebrations are linked to transformative events that have given new direction to society,” he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the Ayodhya Deepotsav has brought the long-standing pledge for the Ram Temple's construction to fruition.

The vow taken amidst the lighting of millions of lamps has today manifested in the grand Ram Temple, which now stands as a global symbol of pride for Sanatanis.

He added that the blessings of saints and the perseverance of devotees have culminated in the temple’s creation, which will be unveiled in an even more magnificent form after November 25.

CM Yogi recalled that before 2014 and 2017, celebrations like Eid Milan were common, while gatherings on Sanatani festivals were rare.

“Today, Holi and Diwali Milan ceremonies have become symbols of social harmony and unity,” he added.

Recalling the origin of the Ayodhya Deepotsav, the Chief Minister said, “When I proposed the first Deepotsav in 2017, many questioned its purpose, asking what difference lighting lamps would make. I said, each lamp represents the resolve of Sanatan Dharma.”

He added that the same collective resolve, symbolised by those lamps, has now taken form in the magnificent Ram Temple.

“We renamed Faizabad, a reminder of our past servitude, to Ayodhya. This, too, was the strength of our resolve,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of unity for a Viksit Bharat, CM Yogi said, “Prime Minister Modi’s centenary resolution is guiding the nation towards security, prosperity, and self-reliance. Events like Diwali Milan strengthen our social fabric.”

Urging people to embrace Swadeshi, he said, “On Dhanteras, buy indigenous utensils, gold, and silver. Just as our Defence Minister is empowering the army with indigenous weapons, we too should support Indian-made goods.”

Concluding his address, CM Yogi appealed to every citizen to share the joy of Diwali with the underprivileged by gifting sweets, cow dung lamps, and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh to at least one poor family, ensuring that every household can celebrate the festival of lights.

