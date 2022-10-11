Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, says PM

New Delhi, Oct 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government's focus was to improve the connectivity across the country which was vital for ease of living and economic progress.

While responding to a comment of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding the continuous improvement being recorded by the domestic aviation traffic, Modi said in a tweet, "Great sign. Our focus is to further improve connectivity across India, which is important for 'Ease of Living' and economic progress."

Scindia on Monday had talked about the recovery in the domestic aviation traffic which crossed the mark of four lakh on October 9. "On the road to full recovery, Indian civil aviation has not only hit the 4-lakh daily passengers mark, but also achieved the highest ever numbers since pre Covid 19 era! Way to go," the Minister tweeted.

Airlines passenger load factor (PLF) has also witnessed remarkable improvement along with the restoration of domestic air traffic. Most of the airlines recorded occupancy or PLF in the range of 90 per cent as compared with nearly 80 per cent a couple of weeks ago.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had removed the limits imposed on domestic airfares from August 31. The decision to remove the limits was taken after analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF).

