'Our helicopter didn't get permission to fly to Bikaner', alleges Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, March 27 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Wednesday that a helicopter carrying Congress leaders was not allowed to fly to the Bikaner Range.

Addressing the nomination filing rally of Congress candidate Govindram Meghwal from the Bikaner Lok Sabha seat, Gehlot said, “Our helicopter was stopped in Jaipur and was not permitted to fly to the Bikaner Range."

He also said that BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal should get an investigation done as to why the helicopter was not allowed to fly.

"Helicopters are flying all over India for the upcoming elections, but our chopper was not allowed to fly," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said, "We had to come to Bikaner by car from Jaipur after our copter was denied permission to fly."

Dotasra said after the pilot refused to fly the helicopter, they rushed to Bikaner by car as thousands of party workers were waiting there.

