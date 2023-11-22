Our medicines are based on research, media spreading lies: Baba Ramdev on SC warning

A day after the Supreme Court issued a warning to Baba Ramdev's company, Patanjali Ayurveda, regarding the broadcast of false and 'misleading' advertisements, Ramdev made a statement on Wednesday that although there is a wealth of knowledge and science, distinguishing between truth and falsehood can be challenging. He accused the medical mafia of spreading misinformation, emphasizing that Patanjali, in contrast, does not engage in disseminating falsehoods. Baba Ramdev asserted that Patanjali has contributed to the Swadeshi movement and called for the exposure of lies being propagated. Additionally, he highlighted concerns about people being instilled with fear in the name of diseases.

I have not yet appeared in court, but I am prepared to present myself before the Supreme Court. I am eager to share and present my complete research. It is important to provide us with the chance to showcase our patients and research findings. Additionally, we can shed light on the limitations of the Drug and Magic Remedy Act enacted in 1940.

Ramdev conveyed, There is a narrative being spread that once you fall ill, you're bound to take medications for the rest of your life. Our perspective is to encourage people to abandon medicines and embrace a natural way of living. We are willing to present numerous patients before the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and provide comprehensive details of the research conducted on this matter.

We have a multitude of scientists who have diligently adhered to numerous research protocols, and our research papers have been published in international journals. We have consistently asserted these claims. The determination of what is true and false should be made in the presence of the entire nation. The allopathic community is extensive, with a vast empire worth millions of crores. Therefore, decisions on truth and falsehood may not be impartial. They possess a greater number of hospitals and doctors, ensuring that their voices are amplified, while the voices of those with fewer resources may not receive the same attention, Baba Ramdev expressed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled Baba Ramdev's led Ayurvedic products for deriding doctors and modern medicine when speaking in favour of Patanjali. The court has asked the company not to make any misleading advertisments or false claims. The top court has also warned Patanjali that hefty penalties will be imposed on the company. Patanjali has been mired in controversies for a very long time. In May, the company was served a legal notice by lawyer Shasha Jain for allegedly using a non-vegetarian ingredient in one of its product which has a green label.