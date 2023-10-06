Our movement against BJP's 'zamindari' will continue: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata, Oct 6 Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Friday that his party’s movement against the "zamindari" style of functioning of the BJP in refusing to release central funds to the West Bengal government under different centrally-sponsored schemes such as the MGNREGA will continue as long as the state doesn't gets its dues in full.

“The power of the people will eliminate BJP’s ‘zamindari’ regime. The people have voluntarily gathered here in front of the Raj Bhavan, protesting against the non- payment of their legitimate dues.Our fight will continue in the coming days as well,” Benerjee said on the second day of his sit-in demonstration in front of the Governor’s House here.

The Trinamool MP and other top leaders of the party had begun the demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Banerjee had claimed that the demonstration will continue unless Governor C.V. Ananda Bose comes back to Kolkata, meets the Trinamool delegation and discusses the issues of non-payment of central dues.

"It is high time that the Governor avoids facing uncomfortable questions,” he had said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool leadership has welcomed the Supreme Court's order barring the Governor from making further recruitment of interim vice-chancellors for the state universities in West Bengal.

Welcoming the development, Education Minister Bratya Basu said that it is clear from the apex court order that the Governor’s move to appoint interim VCs to state universities bypassing the Education Department was not proper.

“The Governor should now apologise to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he said.

"The apex court’s decision to deny privileges to those individuals hastily appointed as interim VCs serves as a powerful reminder that no one is above the law. This landmark judgement sends out a strong message that governance of universities must remain insulated from political interference,” Trinamool said in a statement issued on Friday.

