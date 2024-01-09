Our only goal is to double the income of farmers: Raj farm min

Jaipur, Jan 9 State Agriculture and Horticulture Minister, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, on Tuesday directed officials to adopt innovations in the field of agriculture for doubling the income of farmers.

These innovations will increase production, which in turn will strengthen the economic condition of the farmers, he said.

Emphasis will be laid on organic farming instead of traditional farming and for this, growers will be made aware of techniques by organising special camps, he added.

To promote millet production, emphasis will be laid on manufacturing and marketing of millet products, Meena said.

Meena added that a meeting of farmer unions will be called soon to listen to and understand the problems of the growers.

Meena said that in the 100-day action plans prepared in the resolution letter, Rs 1,000 crore crop loss will be assessed and relief amount will be distributed under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and establishment of 500 custom hiring centres will be done in the state under the PM Kusum Yojana.

