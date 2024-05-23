Our work highlights deep-rooted commitment to fulfil Lord Buddha’s ideals: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 23 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished the nation on the Buddha Purnima, saying that the government’s work highlights the deep-rooted commitment to fulfil Lord Buddha’s ideals.

“Over the last decade, our work highlights our deep-rooted commitment to fulfil Lord Buddha’s ideals and build a planet that is prosperous and sustainable,” the Prime Minister wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu has also wished the nations on Buddha Purnima and also highlighted that Lord Buddha was an embodiment of compassion who always preached non-violence and harmony.

“The embodiment of compassion, Lord Buddha, has given the message of truth, non-violence, harmony and, love for humanity and all living beings,” the President said in her message.

“Lord Buddha had said, 'Appa Deepo Bhava' i.e. be a light unto yourself. His teachings of tolerance, self-awareness and good conduct inspire us to serve humanity. His Eightfold Path paves the way for leading a meaningful life,” the President said.

She said that people must strengthen social harmony and take a pledge for nation-building by imbibing the ideals of “Bhagwan Buddha” in their lives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted people on Buddha Purnima, saying his teachings will continue to guide the nation.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the life and teachings of Lord Buddha hold universal significance.

“His philosophy of truth, compassion, non-violence, and equality have deeply influenced the course of our civilisation and is eternal. May there be harmony, fraternity, and virtuous living,” the LoP Kharge said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that the teachings of the Lord Buddha have shown humanity a new path.

“Lord Buddha’s thoughts and principles will continue to inspire us to follow the path of social harmony, practical morality, truth and non-violence,” the Congress MP said.

Buddha Purnima, or Buddha Jayanti or Vesak, is an annual celebration observed on the first full moon of the Hindu calendar month Vaishakha.

This significant day commemorates the birth of Lord Gautam Buddha, who was born as Prince Siddhartha Gautam in Lumbini, present-day Nepal, around 563 BC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor