Out of 4 crore pucca houses under PMAY, 60 lakh beneficiaries in Bihar alone: PM Modi  

Patna, July 18 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday enumerated the list of Central welfare schemes benefitting the residents of Bihar and also reiterated the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government's resolve to build "new Bihar".

PM Modi, on a visit to Bihar's Motihari district, launched a slew of infrastructural projects worth over Rs 7,200 crore and addressed a large public gathering where he outlined the government's unwavering focus on people's welfare, unlike the previous regime, when the state was "discriminated against" during the UPA era.

He said that Bihar alone accounts for 60 lakh, out of 4 crore pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and mocked the RJD's era of "jungle raj", saying, "During RJD-Congress rule, it was not only impossible for the poor to get such houses but also people feared getting their houses whitewashed. They feared that if they did, they would be abducted."

"In Motihari alone, more than 3 lakh families have got pucca houses till date," he said.

PM Modi further highlighted how the farmers of Bihar are slated to benefit from the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet two days ago.

"Under the scheme, 100 districts will be identified, which have adequate farming opportunities but lag in terms of productivity and monetary returns. More than 1.75 crore farmers will benefit from this, and a lot of them would be from Bihar," the Prime Minister told the crowd.

He said the way Eastern countries of the world have become the engine for global growth, Bihar should become the growth hub for the country.

"The vision of the BJP and NDA is that when Bihar progresses, the country will progress. Our resolve is - a prosperous Bihar, employment for every youth," he said.

To ensure the youth of Bihar get maximum employment opportunities within the state, rapid work is being done across multiple sectors, he said.

"The Nitish government has provided appointments to lakhs of youth in the state. He has made new resolutions for the employment of Bihar's youth, and the Central government is standing shoulder to shoulder with it," PM Modi further remarked.

The Prime Minister concluded his address with a punchline, "Banayenge naya Bihar, phir ek baar NDA sarkaar" (Will make a New Bihar, with NDA government again).

