Out of 678 winning candidates in 5 states, 253 have criminal cases; maximum 114 from Congress

New Delhi, Dec 14 Out of 678 winning candidates analysed from the five states of Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram that went to the polls recently, 253 have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, with the maximum from the Congress which has 114 winning members facing criminal cases, a report said on Thursday.

The report also revealed that in Telangana 69 per cent of the winning candidates have criminal cases against them.

The National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 678 winning candidates in the five states, said in a report on Thursday.

The report said, "At least 253 have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits while 146 winning candidates have declared serious criminal cases against themselves."

It said that out of 119 members, 82 winning candidates in Telangana are facing criminal charges while 59 are facing serious charges.

The report said that out of 230 members in Madhya Pradesh, 90 are facing criminal cases, while 34 are facing serious charges.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, out of the 199 winning candidates, 61 are facing criminal cases while 44 are facing serious cases. In Chhattisgarh out of 90 winning candidates17 are facing criminal cases while six are facing serious criminal cases.

The report said in Mizoram out of 40 winning candidates only three winning candidates are facing criminal cases and serious charges against them.

The report also said that a total of three winning candidates in the five states have declared murder cases against them, while 19 have declared cases of attempt to murder and 11 have declared cases related to crime against women against themselves.

The report also highlighted that out of the 235 winning candidates of the Congress,114 are facing criminal cases while 66 are facing serious cases.

"Out of the 342 winning candidates of the BJP, 105 are facing criminal cases while 51 are facing serious cases," the report said.

The report said that out of the 39 winning candidates of the Bharath Rashtra Samithi, 19 are facing criminal cases while 17 are facing serious cases. "The ZPM, which won 27 seats in Mizoram has three candidates who are facing criminal and serious cases against them," the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor