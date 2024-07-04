Out on bail, Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, July 4 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Executive President Hemant Soren was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan administered Hemant Soren the oath of office and secrecy at the ceremony attended by outgoing Chief Minister Champai Soren, Congress's Jharkhand in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and top leaders of the INDIA bloc's Jharkhand unit.

The rest of the Cabinet ministers will be administered oath on Sunday.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. On June 28, Soren was granted bail, and on the seventh day, he took the oath as the Chief Miinister.

When Soren went to the Raj Bhavan to resign before his arrest, Champai Soren, who accompanied the JMM leader, staked a claim to form the government and took over as the Chief Minister on February 2.

This is the third time that Soren is taking oath as the Chief Minister after December 29, 2019, and July 13, 2013.

Two hours before taking oath, Soren shared a file photo on X in which he could be seen submitting his resignation to the Governor. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Har anyaay ko pata hai ki ek din use nyay parast karega (Justice will prevail over injustice). Jai Jharkhand."

On Wednesday, Champai Soren submitted his resignation to the Governor at the Raj Bhavan, barely five months after taking oath, following which Soren handed over a Letter of Support to the Governor, staking claim to form the new government.

