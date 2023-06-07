Out to buy milk, 35-yr-old woman shot dead in UP's Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 : Out to buy milk, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut city, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

As per police, according to locals, the woman had been estranged from her husband for the past few years.

The parents of the woman have been informed of the incident, police said.

An eyewitness said he heard a gunshot at 6:30 am today. "Someone fired a gunshot. There was a big sound. Initially, I thought it was a firecracker. But when I came outside, I saw her lying on the ground".

The alleged murder took place in the New Mevla Colony of the TP Nagar area.

"An unknown assailant shot her outside at her home. She fell outside at the gate," Superintendent of Police (City), Piyush Singh said.

"She was married to one Nitin Garg. The deceased used to live alone after the divorce," the police official said adding that there was a dispute regarding the house.

From local inquiry, police said it learnt that the house belonged to her father-in-law. "She was living in the house, as per locals, without the consent of her husband's family," SP Singh said.

Police said they are scanning CCTV cameras in the nearby areas to trace the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

