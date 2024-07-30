Outgoing Punjab Guv Purohit bids farewell

Chandigarh, July 30 Outgoing Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday bid farewell, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the state.

"The people of Punjab should work hard to make it prosperous. This would play a pivotal role in making India a Vishwa Guru," he said while delivering a valedictory speech at the Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Purohit, who was also the Administrator of Chandigarh, said the people of Punjab should collectively come forward in the fight against drugs.

He added that the need of the hour was to eradicate the sin of drugs from the state to save the coming generations.

He said the people of Punjab "are very large-hearted and they will strongly overcome the problem of drugs".

"Punjab is a land of opportunities and there is a lot of scope for betterment in various sectors," Governor Purohit added.

The Governor also said that during the recent NITI Aayog meeting he inaugurated various development projects for Chandigarh, especially to build one medical college and Outer Ring Road.

He thanked the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration for their support and comfortable stay for three years as Punjab Governor and the Administrator of Chandigarh.

He said memories of Punjab would always be cherished, especially the profound memories of Punjabi culture and teaching of the Sikh Gurus.

