Outrage of modesty charge against Bengal governor: 3 Raj Bhavan employees get anticipatory bail

Kolkata, May 21 Three employees of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, who were booked on the charges of allegedly confining a woman contractual employee to stop her from filing an outrage of modesty complaint against West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, on Tuesday secured bail.

A lower court in Kolkata granted anticipatory bail against personal bond.

The employees who have secured bail are Kusum Chhetri, SS Rajput and Sant Lal.

The FIR was registered against the three employees, including a woman, based on an in-camera statement given by the complainant to a judicial magistrate where she had accused three Raj Bhavan employees of illegally detaining her within the Raj Bhavan.

Kolkata Police had summoned these three employees twice before. All three of them, besides demanding copies of FIRs, sought time from the police to appear.

However, the police refused to grant them the time and instead cautioned them of direct arrest if they did not answer the third summons. Thereafter, the three employees approached a lower court in Kolkata for anticipatory bail, which was granted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Kolkata Police issued summons for the interrogation of four other employees of Raj Bhavan. The notice has been issued under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for committing affray).

The Governor, since the beginning, had vehemently denied those allegations and said that the entire event was plotted with the sinister motive to malign him in the political interest of a political party.

Recently, the video footage of two CCTV cameras installed at the North Gate of Raj Bhavan was screened for the public within the Governor’s House premises.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a public meeting that she is scared to go to Raj Bhavan.

