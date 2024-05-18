'Outrage of modesty' complaint against Bengal Governor: Three Raj Bhavan staffers booked

Kolkata, May 18 Three employees of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata were booked on Saturday in connection with the 'outrage of modesty' complaint against West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose.

The FIR has been registered against the three accused after the complainant woman, a temporary employee at the Governor's house, gave an in-camera statement to a judicial magistrate claiming that she was illegally detained by them on the day she filed the complaint.

On May 2, the said woman had filed a police complaint at Hare Street Police Station.

Of the three Raj Bhavan employees who have been booked, one is a woman, city police sources said.

The cops are investigating whether the complainant was forcibly detained or not.

The Governor, since the beginning, had vehemently denied those allegations and said that the entire event was plotted with the sinister motive to malign him in the interest of a political party.

Recently, the video footage of two CCTV cameras installed at the North Gate of Raj Bhavan was screened for the public on the Governor's House premises.

