'Outstanding', PM Modi hails historic feats of Vaishali Rameshbabu, Anandkumar Velkumar

New Delhi, Sep 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu for creating history by winning the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss 2025 for the second time in a row, calling it an "outstanding accomplishment," while also lauding Anandkumar Velkumar for securing India's first-ever world championship gold in speed skating.

Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu etched her name in history on Monday by becoming the first Indian to successfully defend the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss title.

She sealed her victory after holding former Women's World Champion Tan Zhongyi to a draw in the final round, finishing as the sole leader of the tournament.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Outstanding accomplishment. Congrats to Vaishali Rameshbabu. Her passion and dedication are exemplary. Best wishes for her future endeavours."

With this win, Vaishali secured her berth in next year's Candidates Tournament. India will now field three participants in the women's section -- Vaishali, Koneru Humpy, and World Cup winner Divya Deshmukh. The Candidates Tournament will decide who will challenge the reigning women's world champion.

In another post, PM Modi extended his greetings to Anandkumar Velkumar for winning gold in the Senior Men's 1000m Sprint at the Speed Skating World Championships 2025, a landmark moment for Indian sports.

"Proud of Anandkumar Velkumar for winning the Gold at the Senior Men’s 1000m Sprint in the Speed Skating World Championships 2025. His grit, speed and spirit have made him India's first World Champion in skating. His accomplishment will inspire countless youngsters. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," PM Modi said.

Anandkumar Velkumar secured India's first-ever gold medal at the Speed Skating World Championships held in China.

The 22-year-old speedster clocked 1:24.924 in the senior men's 1000m sprint to emerge victorious, becoming India's first world champion in the sport.

