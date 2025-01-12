Over 100 bank accounts linked to drug peddlers frozen in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 12 The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Sunday that over 100 bank accounts linked to drug peddlers have been frozen in the Srinagar district.

A police statement said, "Srinagar Police have intensified financial investigations into multiple narcotic smuggling cases leading to the freezing of more than 100 bank accounts linked to drug traffickers."

The seized accounts collectively contain deposits amounting to several lakhs of rupees, the police said, adding that all transactions associated with the accounts are under detailed scrutiny to trace the flow of illicit funds.

The police said that the freezing of these accounts has effectively blocked access to financial resources used by drug trafficking networks.

The accused have been arrested in connection with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Srinagar District.

Those apprehended have been involved in the trafficking of narcotics and psychotropic substances, posing a significant threat to the community, particularly the youth.

"Comprehensive investigations, conducted under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, have led to the freezing of these bank accounts containing substantial sums, prima-facie identified as proceeds of illegal narcotics trade. Furthermore, moveable and immovable properties valued at crores of rupees, found to be acquired through these illicit activities, have been attached under the applicable legal framework," it said.

"This action has been set into motion under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act. Jammu and Kashmir Police remain steadfast in its commitment to combating the menace of drug abuse and trafficking," the statement said.

The police asked the public to join hands in fighting the drug menace by providing any information related to drug peddling or drug abuse.

The police requested the public to contact their nearest police station or dial 112 to report drug-related suspicious activities.

