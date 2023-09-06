Over 100 buildings in Gurugram have no NOCs for lifts

Gurugram, Sep 6 Lifts are running illegally in more than 100 buildings in Gurugram as no objection certificates (NOC) have not been obtained from the concerned department. This was revealed during an inspection of the Electrical Inspector's Department of Registration.

According to officials, in the last eight months registration of lifts in only 200 buildings was done, while possession certificates have been issued to more than 1,000 multi-storey houses, including those with stilt parking.

The department will now take action after taking reports from the concerned departments to check the lift installed in the buildings.

According to the department, the number of registrations of lifts is less as compared to the number of buildings.

Regarding this, the report of possession certificate issued to the buildings from four storeys or above will be taken from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), District Town Planner Planning Department and Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG).

Installation of lift is allowed while passing the plan of the building. The possession certificate is given after checking everything in the building. After taking the report of such buildings, it is investigated whether the lift has NOC or not.

According to the department, only 200 lifts have been registered in eight months which include 17 lifts in January, 39 in February, 11 in March, 32 in April, 28 in May, 29 in June, 19 in July, and 25 in August. The multi-storey buildings can have two to 16 lifts and all have to be registered, as per the rules.

Departmental officials said that Sector-46, 47, 48, 49, 50 to 57, Sushant Lok Phase-2 and 3, DLF Phase-1 to 3, Palam Vihar and others fall under the MCG limits.

"In eight months, lifts of 200 buildings have been registered. Information about the possession certificates of houses issued from HSVP, DTP Planning, and MCG will be taken. Will take action after checking the lifts installed in the houses," a senior official of the department said.

