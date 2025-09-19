Over 100 crore cyber fraud racket busted in Rajasthan's Alwar; six held

Jaipur, Sep 19 In a major breakthrough under Operation Cyber Sangram, the police in Rajasthan's Alwar district have successfully dismantled a large-scale cybercrime racket responsible for facilitating online frauds exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Six accused, including the mastermind Sanjay Arora, have been arrested for their involvement in creating and selling hundreds of mule bank accounts used to launder money obtained through cyberfraud.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary said that the operation was initiated in response to the growing number of cybercrime complaints, including cases of sextortion, online marketplace scams, and fraudulent digital transactions.

A specialised team from Vaishali Nagar Police Station, led by Station House Officer Gurudutt Saini, conducted the investigation and tracked down the network operating behind the scenes.

The investigation, supported by the Alwar Cyclone Cell, revealed that a suspicious bank account under the name of a fictitious firm, Laxmi Enterprises, had been used for fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 41 crore, with more than Rs 2 crore linked to 101 formal complaints.

During questioning, the accused admitted to creating fake firms and opening current accounts in those names, which they sold to cybercriminal gangs.

These mule accounts were used to quickly transfer illicit funds, ensuring that the money could be withdrawn before the accounts were flagged or frozen.

The arrested individuals also provided fraudsters with complete access to banking credentials, including account numbers, IFSC codes, internet banking details, and linked mobile numbers.

Communication and transaction coordination were carried out through encrypted messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

Police have seized substantial evidence, including checkbooks, ATM cards, signed cheques, mobile phones, SIM cards, and digital records relating to mule account transactions.

In view of the seriousness of the case and the potential interstate connections, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Kamble Sharan Gopinath, to carry forward the investigation and identify additional operatives and beneficiaries involved in the racket.

The Rajasthan Police urge the public to remain vigilant against such frauds and to report any suspicious banking activity to the nearest police station or cybercrime helpline.

Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

