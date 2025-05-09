Over 100 Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport Due to Airspace and Security Issues: Reports

Following the tension in India-Pakistan as many as 138 flights to and from Delhi airport are cancelled y various airlines on Friday, says sources. To make sure passengers safety the security measure at airport has also been enhanced.

According to PTI reports Delhi airport sources said that, A total of 66 domestic departures and 63 arrivals, as well as 5 international departures and 4 arrivals, were cancelled between 5 am and 2 pm on Friday.

Delhi airport operations are normal, but evolving airspace conditions and heightened security may cause flight schedule and security processing delays, DIAL announced on X. Passengers should allow extra time for security and cooperate with staff. DIAL operates IGIA, India's largest and busiest airport.