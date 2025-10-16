Over 100 Maoists to surrender in Chhattisgarh within 15 hours: Dy CM Vijay Sharma

Raipur, Oct 16 Chhattisgarh is poised to witness a historic moment in its fight against insurgency as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has announced that over 100 Maoists will surrender in a mega ceremony in Jagdalpur within the next 15 hours.

"We will accord them a red-carpet welcome," the Deputy Chief Minister told the media.

"They (Maoists) want to join the mainstream; the government will provide them full support as per the rehabilitation policy," he said.

Scheduled for Friday, October 17, the event will mark a significant step toward dismantling the Maoists organisation, which he declared is "steadily crumbling" as the "Red Terror is breathing its last."

The ceremony, according to sources, to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will see Maoists led by leader Rupesh lay down over 100 weapons, symbolising their commitment to abandon insurgency and reintegrate into mainstream society.

Notable commanders such as Sonu Dada and Prabhakar have already surrendered, underscoring the weakening grip of the Naxalite movement in the region.

The Deputy CM emphasised that the surrendering Maoists will be welcomed with a "red carpet," reflecting the government's focus on rehabilitation and reconciliation.

This mass surrender is a testament to the success of the Chhattisgarh government's comprehensive surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Over the past 20 months, 1,876 Maoists have surrendered and joined the mainstream, benefiting from rehabilitation programmes designed to provide them with new opportunities.

These initiatives have played a pivotal role in encouraging insurgents to abandon violence and contribute to the state's development.

The Jagdalpur ceremony is expected to further weaken the Maoists' insurgency, which has long plagued Chhattisgarh's tribal regions.

The surrender of such a large number of Maoists, including high-ranking members, signals a turning point in the state’s efforts to curb the Maoist movement.

As Chhattisgarh prepares for this landmark event, the focus remains on sustaining the momentum of peace-building and rehabilitation.

The government's proactive approach continues to pave the way for a future where former insurgents can contribute positively to society, marking a significant victory in the battle against Naxalism.

