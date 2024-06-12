Over 100 pilgrims from Haryana leave for Ayodhya under Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana

Karnal (Haryana), June 12 Under the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana Haryana', more than 100 pilgrims from Karnal left for Ayodhya in two AC buses for pilgrimage to the Ram Mandir.

The scheme, launched by former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, is now being taken forward by incumbent CM Nayab Singh Saini.

MLAs Harvinder Kalyan and Ram Kumar Kashyap flagged off the buses on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kalyan said, “This is a very emotional moment as such a large number of people will visit the Ram Mandir. This scheme was launched when Manohar Lal Khattar was the CM and Nayab Singh Saini was the chief of the Haryana BJP.”

Under the scheme, all facilities, including accommodation, food, etc., will be provided to the pilgrims by the Haryana government.

The pilgrims also expressed their gratitude and thanked the government.

The two buses will return on June 14, while the pilgrimage scheme to Ayodhya will continue in the same manner.

Veena Devi, one of the beneficiaries, said, “It was a dream of my mother to visit the Ram Mandir in Aydhya. Her dream will come true now. I want to thank Modi ji and Yogi ji for giving us an opportunity to visit Ayodhya.”

