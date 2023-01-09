Over 100 shanties gutted in massive Gurugram fire

Gurugram, Jan 9 More than 100 shanties were destroyed on Monday after a massive fire broke out in Ghasola village in Gurugram's Sector-49.

Fire personnel evacuated residents from the huts and it took them about three hours to control the fire.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

According to the fire officials, a call of the incident was received at around 11.55 a.m. at the Sector-29 fire station.

Rajesh Kumar, a fire official, said that over 20 fire tenders were pressed into service.

"Teams of several fire personnel, civil defence and police personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations. Most probably the incident was caused by an electric short-circuit," he said.

These huts are covered with plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood and bamboo. These materials were another reason for the fire to spread across the area very rapidly.

"There was some property loss to residents but no death or injuries were caused. The residents are daily wage labourers working at construction sites and houses," he said.

