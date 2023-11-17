Over 1,000 vehicles penalised for violating GRAP-IV norms in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Delhi Police issued over 1,000 challans on Thursday to vehicles violating traffic norms and pollution guidelines, an official said on Friday.

According to police, 177 BS-III petrol vehicles were issued challans for violating the ban on their plying on the road.

"Similarly, 779 BS IV diesel vehicles faced legal action, resulting in 843 challans. Two truck traffic entries were prosecuted while 4 challans were issued due to a ban on their entry into Delhi, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services," said a senior traffic police official.

"A total of 48 LCVs registered outside Delhi were penalised for violating the entry ban, excluding EVs/CNG/BS-VI diesel vehicles involved in essential services. Notably, no actions were taken against Delhi-registered diesel-operated HGVs/MGVs, as they were exempted when carrying essential commodities or providing essential services," said the official.

The official further stated that from November 3 to November 16, a total of 2,777 vehicles were prosecuted and 2,871 challans were issued while nine vehicles of the BS-III petrol category found operating on Delhi's roads were impounded.

"Similarly, in the prosecution of BS-IV diesel vehicles, 13,065 challans were issued against 12,467 prosecuted vehicles, with 35 of them being impounded to date. While enforcing the prohibition on the entry of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, 371 vehicles have been prosecuted, and 416 challans have been issued up to the current date.

"A total of 28 diesel-operated Heavy Goods Vehicles/Medium Goods Vehicles (HGVs/MGVs), excluding those transporting essential commodities, have been prosecuted,” said the official.

The official emphasised collaborative efforts with other agencies to enhance traffic management, promote public transportation, and encourage the use of cleaner fuels.

"Non-destined goods vehicles are being redirected at major border entry points, and traffic signal timings are regularly adjusted to align with the actual traffic flow. We continuously urge citizens to adhere to traffic regulations, utilise public transport, and reduce vehicular emissions to contribute to better air quality,” said the official.

To prevent further deterioration of air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in NCR and surrounding areas, on November 5, resolved to earnestly implement all measures specified under Stage IV of the GRAP, designated as 'Severe+' Air Quality, for Delhi AQI levels exceeding 450. These measures prohibit the entry of truck traffic into Delhi, with exceptions for essential commodities and services, as well as LNG/CNG/electric trucks.

Furthermore, a ban is enforced on Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) within the city limits.

