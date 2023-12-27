Over 10K Santas take part in Xmas pageantry

Thrissur, Dec 27 Termed as Buon Natale (in Italian, Merry Christmas), the cultural capital of Kerala -- Thrissur, witnessed another record-breaking event when more than 10,000 Santas walked down the streets of Swaraj Round.

The event was organised by the Catholic Archdiocese of Trissur in association with its citizenry and was first staged in 2013 and was flagged off by late President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

In 2014, it entered the Guinness World Records for having the maximum number of people dressed up as Santa Claus and since then, barring the Covid phase, the event saw participation of many people.

On Wednesday, the event witnessed a massive turnout of people.

"Last year, our Church finished in third place and this time we have been practicing for the past one month to take part in the event. This time we expect to finish first," said a parish priest who had come with members of his parish and was walking down the streets.

