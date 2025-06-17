Over 1,100 criminals with illegal assets identified by Bihar Police

Patna, June 17 The Bihar Police has intensified its crackdown on criminals with illegally acquired assets

Speaking to the media in Patna on Monday, Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar said that the police have compiled a list of 1,172 criminals across the state who are believed to have accumulated property through unlawful means.

A proposal has already been sent to the court for action, and the property seizure process will begin once judicial approval is granted.

"So far, proposals for confiscation have been filed against 188 individuals, and the court has approved property seizure in four cases," the DGP confirmed.

"Reports have come in from all districts. We are awaiting court clearance to initiate large-scale action," DGP Kumar said.

The DGP also highlighted the ongoing anti-corruption drive within the police force itself.

"Over two dozen corrupt police personnel have already been nabbed by the Vigilance Bureau, and the campaign will continue," he assured.

DGP Kumar noted that the rate of FIR registration has increased this year compared to last year, reflecting a proactive policing approach.

Additionally, efforts are being made to speed up the trial process for faster justice, he said.

"Under the "Arms One" initiative, if a criminal released on bail is found to have reoffended, their bail is being actively revoked," he added.

The state police are also intensifying efforts to combat cybercrime, with plans underway to expand cyber police stations to all districts of the state.

Responding to concerns about the crime rate in Bihar, the DGP compared current statistics to previous years.

"In 2004, there were around 4,000 murder cases. Today, the number has come down to about 2,400. The reduction is significant. But even one murder is unacceptable -- everyone has the right to live safely," DGP Kumar said, underlining the state's commitment to public safety.

On the Prime Minister's upcoming visit to Siwan, DGP Kumar said that full security preparations are underway.

Policemen and senior officers are being deployed to ensure tight and seamless security arrangements for the event, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor