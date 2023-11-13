Over 1,100 people killed till October 31 this year in road accidents: Delhi Police data

New Delhi, Nov 13 Over 1,100 people died between January 1 to October 31 this year, in road accidents across the national Capital, an officer said on Monday.

According to data shared by Delhi Police, in 2023, there were 4,803 reported accidents, with 1,141 classified as fatal mishaps, causing the tragic loss of 1,175 lives while in 2022, out of the total 4,646 accidents that took place, 1,197 of them were fatal, resulting in the unfortunate loss of 1,225 lives.

“In 2023, there was a 4.74 per cent reduction in the total number of fatal accidents, accompanied by a 3.27 per cent decrease in the number of people killed as compared to 2022,” stated the data.

The comparison of fortnightly data for fatal accidents and people killed in 2022 and 2023 reveals a mixed trend.

“In 2023, there was a slight increase in fatal accidents during the early months of the year (January and February) compared to the same period in 2022. However, as the year progressed, the number of fatal accidents in 2023 began to decrease, particularly during the second quarter (April to June),” said a senior police officer.

“Conversely, the number of people killed in 2023 remained relatively consistent or decreased slightly compared to 2022, indicating that the severity of accidents might have been lower. Notably, the second quarter of 2023 witnessed a reduction in both fatal accidents and people killed,” said the officer.

The officer further said that to tackle road accidents, Delhi Traffic Police has implemented various measures, including addressing reckless driving and drunken driving, establishing an effective enforcement mechanism, conducting real-time data analysis, enhancing driver education and training programs, utilising modern technology, and collaborating with various stakeholders to improve road engineering issues.

“It is clear that a significant portion of accidents in the city results from road engineering issues, where speed plays a crucial role. Increased speed reduces the braking distance, diminishes the visible area, and decreases the response time, often leading to fatal accidents,” said the officer.

“Recognising this, the Delhi Traffic Police has intensified enforcement measures, special drives, field surveys etc. These collective initiatives have shown a positive impact on reducing accidents and fatalities, emphasising the importance of coordinated efforts to enhance road safety in the city,” the officer added.

