Over 1.15 crore public grievances redressed between 2019 and 2025: Centre

New Delhi, July 9 More than 1.15 crore grievances have been redressed between 2019 and 2025, said the Centre on Wednesday, indicating the trust citizens are showing in government.

Addressing the National Workshop on “Effective Redressal of Public Grievances, NextGen CPGRAMS and Progress Review,” Minister of State for Department of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh traced the evolution of grievance redressal in India.

The MoS said that from about two lakh grievances per year in 2014, the cases have increased to 26 lakh, which shows that the citizens are reconnecting with the government.

“In 2014, only about two lakh grievances were filed annually, and many government websites created for this purpose remained unused,” Singh said.

“Today, more than 26 lakh grievances are filed every year. This reflects a transformation in public trust and the system’s responsiveness,” he said, crediting the shift to the government’s push for citizen-centric digital governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

V. Srinivas, Secretary, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), said the government had made major strides in technology adoption and procedural reforms through CPGRAMS 7.0.

“Grievance redressal time is now down to 15 days, and citizen satisfaction levels have touched 62 per cent. Over 1.15 crore grievances have been redressed between 2019 and 2025,” he said.

The CPGRAMS platform, now linked with all Central Ministries, State Governments, and 23 Administrative Training Institutes, has also received international recognition from the Commonwealth Secretariat and the IBM Centre for Excellence.

Further, Singh called for a fundamental shift in the way public grievances are handled, emphasising that grievance redressal must go beyond disposal to ensure citizen's satisfaction.

The Minister said grievance redressal ought to be a tool for systemic reform and ease of living.

He noted that the government must treat grievances as opportunities to identify flaws in policies and administrative rules.

The Minister also highlighted innovative efforts like setting up a human interface after grievance disposal -- where trained personnel call complainants to assess satisfaction levels -- and the identification of recurring grievance patterns to flag deeper policy issues.

