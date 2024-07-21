Over 1,200 students cross over from unrest-hit B'desh to 3 Bengal districts

Kolkata, July 21 More than 1,200 Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese students have crossed over from Bangladesh to India through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Petrapole and Land Customs Station (LCS) Ghojadanga (both in North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal) as well as LCS Gede (in Nadia) and LCS Mahadipur (Malda) over the last three days, since Friday and 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) has said.

Of the 1,208 students who crossed over from strife-torn Bangladesh, 1,045 are Indians, 152 Nepalese and four Bhutanese. The BSF has set up special help desks at the ICP and LCSs to facilitate the safe return of students.

"We are in constant touch with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). The co-ordinated effort by the two forces has ensured the safe evacuation of students even during the night. The immigration desk at ICP Petrapole will now be open 24x7 to allow safe passage for all students returning home," said A.K. Arya, DIG and spokesperson, BSF, South Bengal Frontier.

According to him, officials at the ICP and all LCSs are on high alert to ensure that students receive the necessary help and support. The safety and well-being of the students are of the utmost priority, and additional facilities have been arranged to meet their needs, Arya said.

The additional facilities include medical assistance desks to address any health concerns of the returning students and special desks to help them rectify any required documentation. These are part of a comprehensive assistance system in place.

"The relentless efforts of the BSF and their high-alert status have contributed significantly to the smooth and efficient evacuation process. The dedicated and organised response of the BSF in this crisis underlines their commitment towards the safety of Indian nationals abroad. The assistance provided to the Nepalese and Bhutanese students also highlights the collaborative efforts and solidarity between neighboring countries in times of need," Arya added.

