Over 12.79 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

"More than 160.58 crore (1,60,58,13,745) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," stated the press release by the ministry.

Over 12.79 crore (12,79,45,321) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs to be administered, said the health ministry.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

( With inputs from ANI )

