Over 1.35 million tourists visit Shivrajpur beach in two years, boosting Gujarat's coastal tourism

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 Shivrajpur, a serene stretch of coastline located 12 km from Dwarka, has emerged as one of India's most celebrated beach destinations, drawing more than 1.35 million visitors over the past two years, said Gujarat government on Friday.

With its clear blue waters, well-maintained surroundings and expanding adventure tourism options, the beach has become a major attraction for both domestic and international travellers, strengthening the region's economy and showcasing Gujarat's coastal potential.

Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TCGL) data reveals that 6,78,647 tourists visited in 2023, followed by 6,80,325 visitors in 2024, reflecting a steady rise in footfall.

Shivrajpur's popularity surged after it earned the prestigious Blue Flag certification in 2020, placing it among a select group of environmentally sustainable and tourist-friendly beaches in India.

The certification is awarded based on 32 stringent criteria, covering water quality, environmental conservation, safety measures and visitor amenities.

Today, the beach is known not only for its scenic setting but also for its adventure offerings, including scuba diving, boating and water skiing which have created new livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Officials say the steady rise in tourism is playing a vital role in strengthening the state's economy and highlighting Gujarat's diverse cultural and natural heritage.

Shivrajpur's rise also aligns with the Union government's "Dekho Apna Desh" initiative, launched in January 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote domestic tourism across themes such as spirituality, heritage, nature, adventure and culture.

As travellers increasingly seek clean, safe and experience-driven destinations, Shivrajpur has become a flagship example of successful coastal tourism development.

To further accelerate growth in the Saurashtra–Kutch region, the state government is preparing for the second edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), to be held on January 8–9 in Rajkot.

The conference aims to attract sector-specific investment, with Shivrajpur expected to be highlighted as a model of how natural assets, community participation and planned development can drive economic progress.

With continued attention, strategic planning and sustained environmental efforts, Shivrajpur stands at the centre of Gujarat's vision for Viksit Gujarat @ 2047, symbolising how thoughtful tourism development can lead to long-term regional transformation.

