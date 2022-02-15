Over 171.35 cr vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that more than 171.35 crore (1,71,35,61,420) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far.

These vaccines have been provided through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, out of which 12.14 crore (12,14,64,136) are still available to be administered.

The Ministry further said, "The government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country."

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Ministry said in an official statement.

The Ministry further said, "Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs."

( With inputs from ANI )

