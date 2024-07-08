Over 1.82 lakh perform Amarnath Yatra in nine days

Jammu, July 8 Over 1.82 lakh pilgrims had ‘darshan’ inside the holy cave shrine of Amarnath during the last nine days as another batch of 5,803 yatris left for Kashmir on Monday.

Officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) said, “Another batch of 5803 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for the Valley in two escorted convoys today. The first escorted convoy of 88 vehicles carrying 1862 Yatris left at 3.10 a.m. for the North Kashmir Baltal base camp while another batch of 3941 yatris left in the second convoy of 130 vehicles at 4 a.m. for South Kashmir Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp.”

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast partially cloudy weather on both the Yatra routes with the possibility of intermittent light rain and thundershowers during the day.

Yatris take either the 48 km long traditional Pahalgam route or the shorter 14 km long Baltal route to perform the Yatra.

Those using the Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine while those taking the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having ‘darshan’.

The cave shrine situated 3888 metres above sea level houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

Extensive arrangements for security have been made this year all along the nearly 300 km long Jammu-Srinagar highway, at the twin Yatra routes, the two base camps and the cave shrine to ensure a smooth, incident-free Yatra.

Over 124 ‘langars’ (community kitchens) have been set up along both the routes and also at the transit camps and the cave shrine. Over 7,000 ‘Sevadars’ (Volunteers) are serving the yatris during this year’s Yatra.

Helicopter services are also available for the Yatris on both routes.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor